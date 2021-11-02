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Anti-Biden forces are ‘coming up from the grassroots’
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210 views • November 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgDdwyWphBg
Sky News host James Morrow says the anti-Biden forces in the United States are “coming up from the grassroots” unlike the “top-down celebrity driven” anti-Trump forces.
Sky News host James Morrow says the anti-Biden forces in the United States are “coming up from the grassroots” unlike the “top-down celebrity driven” anti-Trump forces.
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