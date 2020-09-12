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TERRORSTORM (SPECIAL EDITION) [2007] - ALEX JONES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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99 views • September 12, 2020
TERRORSTORM: A HISTORY OF GOVERNMENT SPONSORED TERRORISM (SPECIAL EDITION) [2007] - ALEX JONES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Throughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. TerrorStorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, Western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.
Note: Keep in mind that ALEX JONES is 'normally' pro-Isreal and pro-Zionist and he still is UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth about the Jewish HOLOHOAX and that Adolf Hitler was actually the good guy fighting against the Zionist New World Order take-over, so keep his bias in mind, but even so, this documentary is pretty good.
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Alex Jones on InfoWars
https://www.infowars.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Throughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. TerrorStorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, Western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.
Note: Keep in mind that ALEX JONES is 'normally' pro-Isreal and pro-Zionist and he still is UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth about the Jewish HOLOHOAX and that Adolf Hitler was actually the good guy fighting against the Zionist New World Order take-over, so keep his bias in mind, but even so, this documentary is pretty good.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Alex Jones on InfoWars
https://www.infowars.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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