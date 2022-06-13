Theory Behind General Flynn | Patriot Streetfighter

Do you know the theory behind General Flynn?





Scott Mckay share his thoughts on the General Flynn scenario and why he was pardoned. Why did he plead guilty to the congressional hearing and how does that affect the patriot movement?

To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3MLr0Pk

Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!