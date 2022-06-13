Theory Behind General Flynn | Patriot Streetfighter

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Do you know the theory behind General Flynn?
Scott Mckay share his thoughts on the General Flynn scenario and why he was pardoned. Why did he plead guilty to the congressional hearing and how does that affect the patriot movement?
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