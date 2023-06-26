FBI Chief Knew Russiagate Was A Scam & HID THE EVIDENCE!

The Jimmy Dore Show

Former special counsel John Durham appeared on Wednesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his lengthy report criticizing the FBI for its investigation into the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia during the 2016 election. Republicans like Jim Jordan touted Durham's findings that the FBI shouldn't have launched the Russia probe to begin with, reiterating their argument that it was a political hit job against the Trump campaign, while Democrats warned Durham that he was harming his reputation by aiding the Trump cause. Jimmy discusses how little attention the Durham report received even thought it exonerated Trump of nearly all Russiagate charges and revealed that the source of the entire investigation was the Clinton campaign.