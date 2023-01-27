Maria Zakharova - NATO is a Party to the Conflict - German Tanks - (ENG Translated) - Jan 27, 2023

I'm grateful to find this translated, thanks to "NEWS WORLD', on YouTube for the translated video that I'm sharing.

Short portion of Maria Zakharova's Friday announcement. Jan. 27, 2023

Since February 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shelled the DPR and LPR almost 16,000 times. This was stated by Maria Zakharova with reference to the data of the profile structures of the new Russian regions. She added that as a result of attacks in 2022 in the DPR, LPR and Russian-controlled parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, 4.5 thousand civilians were killed, including 153 children. #NEWSWORLD

