🤮Video edit, recent 'United States of Israel' conference, or whatever it was called, where 250 US Lawmakers from all 50 States visited Israel (September 14-18)

Video edit from the recent "United States of Israel" conference, or whatever it was called, where 250 lawmakers from all 50 U.S. states visited Israel (September 14–18).

The Israeli Foreign Ministry described it as the largest delegation of elected officials ever to visit the country.

🐻 The official name was “50 States One Israel” — but we think ours fits better.

Adding: Donald Trump stated he ordered another (3RD) strike on a so-called “narco-terrorist” boat in the Caribbean, killing three people on board. I tried to post the video, but it was silent. Sometimes they work, but it didn't work this time. Video at Trump's post, link below. Cynthia

More from Trump: Full statement from Donald Trump regarding the strike in the Caribbean.

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"

(Keep in mind, the Pentagon had not provided any evidence that the strike on the first boat really targeted a "narco boat" and not civilians. But Americans going around the world just killing people is nothing new.)