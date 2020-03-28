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CHP TALKS with Special Guest Kevin Cavanaugh - March 26, 2020
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8 views • March 28, 2020
CHP Leader Rod Taylor and Deputy Leader Peter Vogel interview Pastor Kevin Cavanaugh, pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Surrey, BC, Chair of the Surrey Pastor's Network and one of the founders of One Accord, an organization of spiritual leaders in Canada, dedicated to restoring righteousness across the country and righteous leadership in the pulpits of this land. Pastor Cavanaugh can be emailed at [email protected]
Learn more about One Accord at https://oneaccord.one
Learn more about the Christian Heritage Party at https://chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
Learn more about One Accord at https://oneaccord.one
Learn more about the Christian Heritage Party at https://chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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