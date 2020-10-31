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** ALERT! ** – USA IS INDIVISIBLE, PREPARE FOR CIVIL WAR! - GLOBALIST DEEP STATE SELF ADMITS OPEN TREASON COUP ATTEMPT AFTER NOVEMBER 3rd, 2020 ELECTION -
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150 views • October 31, 2020
** Obama has established a command bunker less than two miles from the White House where the Deep State will inaugurate their government’s president Joe Biden.
** This is beyond 1984.
** Globalist Deep State is attempting to establish a separate government against the will of the American People.
** Video is proof of criminal conspiracy and the Deep States preparation to break the country up for their coup attempt.
** Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
** Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force.
** OBAMA’S ARMY OF DEATH: Waiting for Orders From Their Commander
Geri Ungurean, October 29, 2020
Full Article: https://grandmageri422.me/2020/10/29/obamas-army-of-death-waiting-for-orders-from-their-commander/
** TO SAVE AMERICA, TRUMP MUST IMMEDIATELY INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT, DECLARE MARTIAL LAW AND ARREST ALL TRAITORS SERVING IN GOVERNMENT
The Common Sense Show - Dave Hodges, October 30, 2020
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/save-america-trump-must-immediately-invoke-insurrection-act-declare-martial-law-and-arrest-all
** Reality Sets in: Civil War is Upon Us - Businesses Boarding Up
Hall Turner Radio Show – October 30, 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/reality-sets-in-civil-war-is-upon-us-businesses-boarding-up
** This is beyond 1984.
** Globalist Deep State is attempting to establish a separate government against the will of the American People.
** Video is proof of criminal conspiracy and the Deep States preparation to break the country up for their coup attempt.
** Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
** Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force.
** OBAMA’S ARMY OF DEATH: Waiting for Orders From Their Commander
Geri Ungurean, October 29, 2020
Full Article: https://grandmageri422.me/2020/10/29/obamas-army-of-death-waiting-for-orders-from-their-commander/
** TO SAVE AMERICA, TRUMP MUST IMMEDIATELY INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT, DECLARE MARTIAL LAW AND ARREST ALL TRAITORS SERVING IN GOVERNMENT
The Common Sense Show - Dave Hodges, October 30, 2020
Full Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/save-america-trump-must-immediately-invoke-insurrection-act-declare-martial-law-and-arrest-all
** Reality Sets in: Civil War is Upon Us - Businesses Boarding Up
Hall Turner Radio Show – October 30, 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/reality-sets-in-civil-war-is-upon-us-businesses-boarding-up
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