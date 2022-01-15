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Constitutional Rights Only Apply To Some People, Covid Vaxx Reaches The Jungle & People Are Crazy
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151 views • January 15, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
No mandate, it should have been obvious - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-blocks-bidens-osha-vaxx-mandate
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/scotus-rules-healthcare-workers-are-the-only-people-who-cant-make-decisions-about-their-own-health
Potatoheads bad week - https://twitter.com/ChrisStigall/status/1481723372635492353
Life insurance won't pay out because this is an experiment - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/14/life-insurer-refuses-to-cover-vaccine-death/
All for a virus that doesn't exist - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/14/zen-koan-for-the-virus/
They either still don't get it, or they're lying...the injection is the virus - https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19843315.covid-scotland-case-rates-lowest-unvaccinated-double-jabbed-elderly-drive-rise-hospital-admissions/?ref=twtrec
Another whacked out lefty college professor - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/professor-ferris-state-university-michigan-lands-wrong-planet-now-administrative-leave/
Covid madness reaches the jungle - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/indigenous-man-carried-sick-father-hours-jungle-get-covid-vax-healthcare-teams-prioritized-jabs-aboriginal-community/
1992 Olympic opening - https://www.bitchute.com/video/knFZyDbZ0wX9/
Turns out you can just pay a fine and covid goes away - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrie-irving-saga-takes-a-new-twist/
Face masks make you more attractive - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/13/face-masks-make-people-look-more-attractive-study-finds
Illinois has an after school satan club - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/school-satan-club-targeting-children-ages-6-11-illinois-elementary-school-sparks-outrage/
Facebook hate speech is directed towards white men - https://twitter.com/CeruleanGates/status/1481637258637676554
More corruption from Pelosi - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9827893/Nancy-Pelosis-son-Paul-involved-FIVE-companies-probed-feds.html
Commiefornia wants to double your taxes to pay for health care - https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-new-bill-in-california-would-double-taxes-in-order-to-pay-for-a-statewide-single-payer-healthcare-system/
Wait for it - https://twitter.com/AlaskanCourtney/status/1481612154377703426
Song - Billy Currington - People Are Crazy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKpQRjj_WbU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
No mandate, it should have been obvious - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-blocks-bidens-osha-vaxx-mandate
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/scotus-rules-healthcare-workers-are-the-only-people-who-cant-make-decisions-about-their-own-health
Potatoheads bad week - https://twitter.com/ChrisStigall/status/1481723372635492353
Life insurance won't pay out because this is an experiment - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/14/life-insurer-refuses-to-cover-vaccine-death/
All for a virus that doesn't exist - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/14/zen-koan-for-the-virus/
They either still don't get it, or they're lying...the injection is the virus - https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19843315.covid-scotland-case-rates-lowest-unvaccinated-double-jabbed-elderly-drive-rise-hospital-admissions/?ref=twtrec
Another whacked out lefty college professor - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/professor-ferris-state-university-michigan-lands-wrong-planet-now-administrative-leave/
Covid madness reaches the jungle - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/indigenous-man-carried-sick-father-hours-jungle-get-covid-vax-healthcare-teams-prioritized-jabs-aboriginal-community/
1992 Olympic opening - https://www.bitchute.com/video/knFZyDbZ0wX9/
Turns out you can just pay a fine and covid goes away - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrie-irving-saga-takes-a-new-twist/
Face masks make you more attractive - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/13/face-masks-make-people-look-more-attractive-study-finds
Illinois has an after school satan club - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/school-satan-club-targeting-children-ages-6-11-illinois-elementary-school-sparks-outrage/
Facebook hate speech is directed towards white men - https://twitter.com/CeruleanGates/status/1481637258637676554
More corruption from Pelosi - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9827893/Nancy-Pelosis-son-Paul-involved-FIVE-companies-probed-feds.html
Commiefornia wants to double your taxes to pay for health care - https://endoftheamericandream.com/a-new-bill-in-california-would-double-taxes-in-order-to-pay-for-a-statewide-single-payer-healthcare-system/
Wait for it - https://twitter.com/AlaskanCourtney/status/1481612154377703426
Song - Billy Currington - People Are Crazy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKpQRjj_WbU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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