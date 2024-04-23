Create New Account
WARNING: 25 Ways The U.S. and the West Are Being Destroyed, in Under 2 Minutes
Published Tuesday

TheWarAgainstYou


April 23, 2024


WARNING: 25 Ways The U.S. and the West Are Being Destroyed, in Under 2 Minutes

-

Posted 4-22-2024

Blake Hanyan -WesternLensman

-

(Explained In Under 2 Minutes)


From Western Lensman @WesternLensman:

Source:

https://twitter.com/WesternLensman/status/1782215645041451242

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

UNDERSTANDING THE LIES

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/right_wing_nuclear_armed_aussie/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tm6NvFoy0CSA/

Keywords
united statesdestroyedthe westthe war against you25 ways

