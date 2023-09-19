Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT

Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://bitly.ws/TJx2





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) Daily?





NBMI, known as Emeramide, Irminix, OSR, OSR#1, and BDTH2, is a highly potent and effective toxic heavy metal chelator.





One question people keep asking me regarding ingesting NBMI is whether they can take it daily or not? So I have created this video, "Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) Daily?" to answer this question entirely, so if you want to gain clarity around it, you CAN!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno