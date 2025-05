Written and published by Lucia on Sept.12/2024 WRITTEN TRANSCRIPT: Dear brothers and sisters, I have received this message from Yah in the early hours of Sept.11/2024. After a long day, I knelt to pray. My body feeling exhausted. I was on the verge of falling asleep although my Spirit was very much awake and engaged. I lingered in prayer when suddenly I began to say, "At the flip of a switch' over and over again. Then I heard the Holy Spirit saying: AT THE FLIP OF MY SWITCH ALL WILL GO DARK, ALL WILL GO HAZY. DO YOU HAVE SPIRITUAL VISION TO BE ABLE TO SEE THROUGH IT? AT THE FLIP OF MY SWITCH, ALL WILL CHANGE. AT THE FLIP OF MY SWITCH, ALL WILL GO HAYWIRE. He kept highlighting 'MY switch'. THE WEB OF DECEPTION IS A SLIPPERY SLOPE. ONCE YOU START YOUR SLIDING INTO DECEPTION, YOU WILL FALL DEEPER INTO THE PIT WHILE IT BECOMES INCREASINGLY HARDER TO COME BACK TO THE SURFACE. THE WEB OF DECEPTION IS SO WIDE AND DEEP THAT MANY HAVE FOUND IT AND DELIGHT THEMSELVES IN IT. ALTHOUGH MY NAME IS ON THEIR LIPS, I AM FAR FROM THEIR HEARTS. THEY HAVE NOT LOVED MY TRUTH ENOUGH TO KEEP THEIR FEET FROM WANDERING OFF THE NARROW PATH. THEY WILL REAP THEIR REWARD FOR PREFERRING THE EASY ROAD, THE SUGAR COATED WORD, THE TWISTED AND DEFILED "TRUTH" FOR THAT IS NO TRUTH AT ALL. IN THEM THERE IS NO LIGHT OF DAWN. THE 144,000 ARE MY WITNESSES WHO WILL CARRY MY GLORY AND WHO HAVE BEEN WITH ME FROM THE BEGINNING. I AM ABOUT TO POUR OF MY SPIRIT UPON THEM SUCH THAT THEY WILL BE RELEASED FROM THEIR HIDDEN PLACES TO RISE AND TAKE THEIR POSITIONS AS MY KINGS AND PRIESTS IN MY KINGDOM. ALL IS READY. RISE UP MY CHILDREN AND TAKE YOUR PLACES -THE PLACES THAT HAVE BEEN PREPARED FOR YOU BEFORE THE EARTH WAS MADE. AND WHO SHALL BRING CHARGES AGAINST THOSE WHOM I HAVE CALLED? I asked Father what kind of life is it when all close family members desert us, believing we are following a cult. He replied: THERE IS NO WAY TO CHANGE THAT; IT MUST BE SO. THE WHEAT AND THE TARES HAVE BEEN ALLOWED, FOR A TIME, TO GROW TOGETHER. BUT THE TIME HAS NOW COME WHEN ALL IS GOING TO BE REVEALED, INCLUDING THE TRUTH ABOUT WHO ARE THE TRUE WHEAT AND TARES. I'M COMING TO SETTLE THE SCORES FOR IT MUST BE SO ACCORDING TO MY WILL. THE TARES HAVE BEEN GRANTED THEIR FREE WILL AND THEY'VE CHOSEN THE EASY PATH, THE PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE; TO GO ALONG WITH THE CROWDS AT THE COST OF THEIR OWN SOULS. THEY HAVE NOT DISCERNED THE WAYS OF THE ENEMY. AND WHENEVER I'VE TRIED TO LEAD THEM TO REPENTANCE, THEY HAVE SHUNNED ME AND NOT RECOGNIZED MY VOICE. IT IS TIME THAT I MAKE MYSELF KNOWN THROUGH MY PEOPLE - THOSE WHO HAVE DWELLED WITH ME THROUGH THE THICK AND THIN IN THEIR SECRET PLACE. IT IS TIME FOR MY GLORY TO BE MADE MANIFEST. AND BECAUSE OF THAT, SUCH COMES THE WEEPING AND GNASHING OF TEETH. MANY HAVE MADE PLANS, ALL KINDS OF PLANS, TO DO THIS AND THAT INTO THIS YEAR AND THE NEXT AND DO NOT KNOW HOW FOOLISH AND PROUDFUL THEY HAVE BEEN FOR TOMORROW BELONGS TO ME. ONLY I CAN LEAD TO RIGHTEOUS PLANS - THOSE BIRTHED THROUGH THE DESIRE OF MY SPIRIT. ARISE AND SHINE FOR THY LIGHT HAS COME AND MY GLORY HAS RISEN UPON YOU, MY PEOPLE. THOUGH YOUR JOURNEY HAS BY FAR BEEN DIFFICULT, PAINFUL, THOUGH YOU'VE BEEN THROUGH FIRES AND FLOODS, MY HAND HAS CARRIED YOU THROUGH IT BECAUSE OF YOUR FAITHFULNESS. THEREFORE, I ALSO WILL REMAIN FAITHFUL TO YOU AND BESTOW UPON YOU A CROWN OF GLORY AND MANY REWARDS. FLEE BABYLON AND ALL HER WAYS. COME OUT OF HER, MY PEOPLE! SANCTIFY YOURSELVES THORUGH THE BLOOD OF MY SON YAHSHUA, THE REDEEMER OF YOUR SOULS. COME AND ENTER INTO MY REST. FOR MINE IS THE KINGDOM, THE POWER AND THE GLORY NOW AND FOREVERMORE. I AM ABOUT TO RETURN TO YOU ALL THAT THE LOCUSTS HAVE EATEN. YOU WILL NOT BE THE SAME. YOU HAVE ASKED FOR HEALING AND FOR MY POWER TO GO OUT AND HEAL PEOPLE THE WAY I DID. YOU WILL BE ASTOUNDED OF THAT WHICH I'M ABOUT TO DO WHEN MY SPIRIT COMES UPON YOU AND YOU'LL SET YOUR FEET OUT TO BE MY WITNESSES ACROSS THE EARTH. NO LONGER WILL PEOPLE WONDER HOW IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO REACH ALL THE LOST SOULS THAT BELONG TO ME THROUGHOUT THE EARTH, FOR IT WILL BE SEEN IN THE OPEN. PEOPLE OF ALL NATIONS WILL GATHER BEFORE ME. MY SPIRIT WILL CALL THOSE WHO ARE MINE. NOTHING WILL REMAIN HIDDEN, NOT EVEN YOU MY PEOPLE. FOR THIS IS THE TIME OF THE GREAT REVEAL AND ALSO THE TIME WHEN I WILL SHAKE ALL THAT CAN BE SHAKEN. THE TIME OF MIGHTY EXPLOITS IS HERE- JUST LIKE DAVID AND HIS MIGHTY MEN. NOTHING WILL BE WITHHELD FROM MY PEOPLE - THOSE WHO DWELL UNDER THE SHADOW OF MY WINGS. THAT'S IT FOR NOW. GO AND GET SOME REST FOR SOON YOU SHALL ARISE TO RECEIVE YOUR INHERITANCE. BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO HEAR MY WORDS AND PUT THEM INTO PRACTICE FOR NO GOOD THING WILL BE HELD BACK FROM THEM. SHALOM MY BELOVED!