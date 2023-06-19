10 Deadly Sins of the Moses Generation - Greater Exodus Preparation!

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

Today we are looking at Exodus 13:17 through Exodus 17:15 (parashat beshalach). This portion of Moses documents the journey immediately after Israel leaves the land of Egypt in haste. The people make the transition from slavery to freedom...from bondage to liberty.

THIS IS OUR STORY.

We will once again rise up in the Greater Exodus (Second Exodus) and transition from captivity to prosperity. From death to life. From owning nothing to become landlords.

So, what can we learn from the Moses generation? Take heed! There are 10 deadly sins that kept the children of Israel under Moses' leadership from entering the Promised Land. Yehovah told us there are 10 REASONS why they could not enter the Land according to Numbers 14:22. Today, we will look at SIX of them. Get ready!