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Targeted by the deep state - Flynn Exposes it all!!!
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358 views • December 20, 2020
Greg, from Newsmax, interviews Lt. General Michael Flynn on the deep state, what is currently occurring with the election and what President Trump should do to resolve the issue of Chinese interference in the 2020 Presidential Election; particularly, in the "blue" states, counties and cities.
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https://neonnettle.com/news/13627-flynn-tells-trump-to-use-military-to-force-election-rerun-it-s-not-unprecedented-
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https://neonnettle.com/news/13627-flynn-tells-trump-to-use-military-to-force-election-rerun-it-s-not-unprecedented-
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