The Israeli occupation is Carrying a Genocide in Front of the Whole World and the Western Powers Keep Giving them Support
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Zionist activists keep blocking the humanitarian aid destined for Gaza while thousands of Palestinians are starving and drinking dirty water. The Israeli occupation is carrying a genocide in front of the whole world and the Western powers keep giving them support.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

