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Trump set to expose Biden's busted border: Former Acting CBP Commissioner previews visit to Newsmax
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20 views • June 30, 2021
Former Acting CBP Commissioner speaks to Newsmax about Trump's Wednesday border trip: It will be one of substance, "not about getting some good photo opportunities... because what happens at our border doesn't stay at our border." - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
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