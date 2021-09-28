© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Difference between actual COVID cases and other types of infections
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
381 views • September 28, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 27, 2021
In a brief interview for El Mundo al Rojo, Dr. José Luis Sevillano explained the work carried out to date by La Quinta Columna, and he also answered a question commonly asked by those who are just beginning to learn more about the Spanish team: How to explain 'contagion' if there is no virus?
The followers of the Spanish researchers already know that the 5G antennas, on the one hand, radiate at certain frequencies that are above the established limit. Those frequencies are multiplied by a thousand times by graphene oxide, causing in those inoculated with the fashionable substance, the well-known COVID lung (bilateral pneumonia).
In just 2 minutes, Dr. Sevillano gives the answer in the above fragment that Orwell City brings today.
In a brief interview for El Mundo al Rojo, Dr. José Luis Sevillano explained the work carried out to date by La Quinta Columna, and he also answered a question commonly asked by those who are just beginning to learn more about the Spanish team: How to explain 'contagion' if there is no virus?
The followers of the Spanish researchers already know that the 5G antennas, on the one hand, radiate at certain frequencies that are above the established limit. Those frequencies are multiplied by a thousand times by graphene oxide, causing in those inoculated with the fashionable substance, the well-known COVID lung (bilateral pneumonia).
In just 2 minutes, Dr. Sevillano gives the answer in the above fragment that Orwell City brings today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.