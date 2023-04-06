Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE TRUTH ABOUT ANTIDEPRESSANTS | True Pathfinder
138 views
channel image
True Pathfinder
Published Yesterday |

Most people have been convinced that SSRI antidepressants can cure depression, because they take care of the serotonin depletion, that supposedly causes it. Does it though? Can those medications really help? Let's find out by looking at the scientific, peer-reviewed evidence!

For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:

https://christine.doctor


For the most powerful holistic health tools visit https://vibrant-body.net.


Please support our work by becoming a Patreon: patreon.com/truepathfinder


Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.


Stay healthy and aware!


#depression #ssri #serotonin #serotonindepletion #antidepressant #antidepression #depressionrelief #chemicalimbalancedepression #health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy

Keywords
healthdepressionssriserotoninantidepressantholistichealthholistichealingholistictherapytruepathfinderholistictreatmentholistichealthsolutionsdepressionreliefserotonindepletionantidepressionchemicalimbalancedepression

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket