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Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route
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38 views • September 16, 2020
Top Virologists Li-Meng Yan release paper describing their findings on the Covid-19 virus with their detailed study has found scientific discrepancies compared to a natural occurring virus from bats
Li-Meng Yan (MD, PhD)1
, Shu Kang (PhD)1
, Jie Guan (PhD)1
, Shanchang Hu (PhD)1
Li-Meng Yan (MD, PhD)1
, Shu Kang (PhD)1
, Jie Guan (PhD)1
, Shanchang Hu (PhD)1
Keywords
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