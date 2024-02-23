Create New Account
The Fulcrum
ALLATRA TV
Published 21 hours ago

In this video, Igor Mikhailovich Danilov shares his opinion and impressions about the international online forum "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out", which took place on April 22nd, 2023. About opportunities and prospects, about the past and the future, about events and people.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#GlobalCrisis #physics #PyramidExperiment

