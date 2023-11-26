NINJA KIDS DOJO - Lesson 21 - 8th kyuu Ukemi w/ weapon

8th kyuu, with a few months in the dojo a kid should be able to do a break-fall with 1 one hand and a toy gun or plastic weapon on the other. Difficulty 2 out of 10.
http://ninjakidsdojo.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.