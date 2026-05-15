Trump had tea for the road, then left Beijing

Had tea for the road📝

What did Trump leave Beijing with?



The visit of Donald Trump to China has officially come to an end — the American president has already boarded a plane at Beijing airport. But before that, he managed to meet once more in person with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and have tea at the state residence Zhongnanhai.



Xi during the final meeting stated that the sides reached an understanding regarding maintaining trade ties, developing practical cooperation in various spheres, as well as the need to properly take each other's interests into account.



The American side has not yet released statements on the results of the final meeting. Trump after it said that the sides concluded several "fantastic deals". Although no specific announcements that would be confirmed by both sides have been made yet.



📌Apart from the intentions that the Chinese allegedly expressed regarding purchases of soybeans, other agricultural products and energy resources from the US, only one other "deal" is known. This concerns the purchase of 200 Boeing aircraft, which, by the way, is less than initially expected.



Xi's words about reaching an understanding on maintaining trade ties could have meant extending the tariff truce that was concluded in November 2025. Although the sides made no announcements about this either — apparently, they will drag it out either until Xi's expected visit to the US in September, or until November of this year.



❗️Overall, the visit turned out to be quite positive in terms of rhetoric, but in practice proved meager — even symbolic deals in agriculture have not yet been announced. Although the trip did not go beyond expectations — there was no breakthrough in relations, deals were announced, statements about maintaining dialogue were made.