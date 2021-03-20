Space - the Final Frontier

Not many of us spend too much time considering what is out there in space. But when you realise that the Earth is less than a speck of dust in the grand scheme of everything, it is surely important to find out what is out there. It might teach us more about ourselves and how we came to be in our present form. However the subject of "space exploration" is now very murky, it being difficult to know what is true about space exploration, what is lies and what may have been covered up. Richard attempts to shine a light on these 3 areas, the conclusions are staggering if you are somebody that merely buys into the paradigm sold to you by the likes of NASA and other official agencies. This lecture ties together the fake with the un-disclosed, and hopefully will bring some clarity to the subject.