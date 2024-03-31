JFK’s courage turned the tide of the Cuban Missile Crisis, choosing dialogue over annihilation

In the shadows of one of our darker hours, JFK’s courage turned the tide of the Cuban Missile Crisis, choosing dialogue over annihilation.

Today, as the world teeters on an even finer edge, with Russia demonstrating unwavering resilience against NATO's full might in Ukraine, and as NATO escalates with F-16s and longer-range missiles striking deep inside Russia, the echoes of the past beckon us to ask: Amidst this sociopathic clamor of hawks and brinkmanship surpassing that of 1962, where is the leader with the resolve of JFK?

With Western escalation and state-sponsored terror through puppet Ukraine, the call for diplomacy is loud yet unheeded. The courage for dialogue, to seek understanding, saved humanity once. Amidst the echoes of history, will we choose bravery or annihilation?

Good video from Jesse Waters at Fox for those that don't know.



