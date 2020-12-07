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Nigel Talks BREXIT Crunch & US Elections... PLUS: This Weeks Top EU/UK News Stories 12/6/2020
Resistance Chicks
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60 views • December 07, 2020
Excerpt from new blog. Coming soon. Peter asked, "should a man obey men or God." Knowing the answer is "God". Obeying God means obeying the Bible. The Bible says to obey the Constitution.
It doesn't matter if Gov. Newsome or Mike Dewine makes a degree or a law, a rule then tells people to obey. Was this from God?
These men serve the people in God's place. God ordained government to punish the wicked and reward good behavior for him on this earth. The Bible says no one should fear government for doing the right thing but to be fearful if they are doing wrong. Criminals should fear the government. https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/peace-for-europe-and-usa-comes-from.html
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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