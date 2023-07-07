Create New Account
Belarus Leader Lukashenko - Says "Wagner" Boss Prigozhin - 'Back in Russia'
Belarus leader says Wagner boss 'back in Russia'

This video is from 'Sky News' on YouTube.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia - and Vladimir Putin will not "whack" him. Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/lukashenko...

#lukashenko #wagner #skynews


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

