Vital News, A Horror Movie, Daniel 12, Resurrection of The Dead, Illuminati Queen

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What a Scary Date, Is it a double Infinity? Here is the Horror Movie you've been waiting for. Your own! In the Book of revelations we read about the Queen who sits on the throne.
Here you get to meet her and learn more about her. As a Real live Human Being. You'll also be shown the DOOR to escape her captivity! Running home as fast as you can. Free. The next day when you wake up you'll be thinking it wasn't real only a bad dream.
Every Friday at 6PM , every Sunday 1:00pm for World News Masfaith3, Resistance Chicks, Leah and Michelle Svensson, Report and Do a {Founding Fathers "Christian"} commentary. notes: name Resistance Chicks = "Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God!" , Founding Fathers Christianity is obedience to the Word of God in government and owning land which means 95% of men should farm to provide for themselves and their families. Independence means , Dependent only on God not government, neighbors, others, or corporations. All men must Love and worship God living according to the Ten Commandments.
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/?eid=ARCbpywOlFr9zqj3YDGWg7F4jVzFaQQweTEsBkVHZ68xc0_wsHnmPR6Bvkmp6ATIPJVAeGG8Guq3hNKb
Twitter:
@ResistanceChics
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBF...
Minds
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Drop.Space Resistance Chicks
https://drop.space/@ResistanceChicks
Masfaith3 on Sound Cloud download or listen to original songs
https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5dee32c3cea4b