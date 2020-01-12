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Vital News, A Horror Movie, Daniel 12, Resurrection of The Dead, Illuminati Queen
Resistance Chicks
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8 views • January 12, 2020
Well it is Saturday Night, 01-11-2020
What a Scary Date, Is it a double Infinity? Here is the Horror Movie you've been waiting for. Your own! In the Book of revelations we read about the Queen who sits on the throne.
Here you get to meet her and learn more about her. As a Real live Human Being. You'll also be shown the DOOR to escape her captivity! Running home as fast as you can. Free. The next day when you wake up you'll be thinking it wasn't real only a bad dream.

Every Friday at 6PM , every Sunday 1:00pm for World News Masfaith3, Resistance Chicks, Leah and Michelle Svensson, Report and Do a {Founding Fathers "Christian"} commentary. notes: name Resistance Chicks = "Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God!" , Founding Fathers Christianity is obedience to the Word of God in government and owning land which means 95% of men should farm to provide for themselves and their families. Independence means , Dependent only on God not government, neighbors, others, or corporations. All men must Love and worship God living according to the Ten Commandments.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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