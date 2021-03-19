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All hail Xi Jinping
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10 views • March 19, 2021
Kate Wand, March 18, 2021
Build back better China style?
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show
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All Hail Xi Jinping
Mussolini: https://youtu.be/ZtTCHQCDlNU
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheVeryOpinionatedKateWandShow/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6W3Fnn27v9U
Build back better China style?
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
All Hail Xi Jinping
Mussolini: https://youtu.be/ZtTCHQCDlNU
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheVeryOpinionatedKateWandShow/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6W3Fnn27v9U
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