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Giant Foot Print 200 Million Years Old - South Africa
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222 views • August 15, 2021
Here is a massive footprint which many believe is the ultimate proof that once, in the distant past of Earth’s history, giant beings inhabited the planet.
These creatures are now extinct, and the only thing left are stories, myths, and awkward discoveries like this, which ultimately challenge history and what we have been taught in school.
Geologists have been left stunned by the gigantic footprint left in ‘rough granite’ of 4 feet in length.
These creatures are now extinct, and the only thing left are stories, myths, and awkward discoveries like this, which ultimately challenge history and what we have been taught in school.
Geologists have been left stunned by the gigantic footprint left in ‘rough granite’ of 4 feet in length.
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