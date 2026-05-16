Throwback: Orwell’s dictum rings true in control of digital history - Julian Assange

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THROWBACK: Orwell’s dictum rings true in control of digital history – Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange warned back in 2010 that centralized internet archives, controlled by a few servers, could be used to erase or alter humanity’s collective memory.
It could permanently remove content and shape what we know, how we see ourselves and even the laws we create.
💬 “We are now approaching the state of Orwell's dictum, the perfect dictum where who controls the present controls the past,” Assange said.