Grandparents Have the Biggest Influence on Gen Z Proclaims Dr. Bob Petterson

“The most important thing that a grandparent can share with their grandchild is the gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Dr. Bob Petterson. Bob is the founder and President of Legacy Imperative, and he has a special place in his heart for ministering to Gen Z and Millennials. He soberly points out that 152 million kids in America don’t know Jesus, but grandparents are uniquely positioned to share the good news of Christ with their grandchildren in ways that no one else can! In fact, most millennials say that their favorite people in the world are their grandparents. Grandparents can and should use their positive standing in their precious grandkids’ lives to foster spiritual growth and guide them closer to Christ in an increasingly godless culture.
TAKEAWAYS
There are 166 million people in America under the age of 40 with a majority of them being unbelievers
The whole church, along with the average American family, is steadily losing their Biblical worldview
Grandparents have a special opportunity to live out their faith in the eyes of their grandkids
Many young people today who identify as socialists are very concerned about the Bible and its relation to modern “science”
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Grandkids Matter: https://grandkidsmatter.org/
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Legacy Imperative Book: https://bit.ly/3zIN1u8
Hot Button Topics Series: https://bit.ly/3t1iZOG
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BOB PETTERSON
Website: https://legacyimperative.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelegacyimperative
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelegacyimperative/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLegacyImperative/featured
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/legacyimperative
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.