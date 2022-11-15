Create New Account
Grandparents Have the Biggest Influence on Gen Z Proclaims Dr. Bob Petterson
Counter Culture Mom
Published 14 days ago

“The most important thing that a grandparent can share with their grandchild is the gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Dr. Bob Petterson. Bob is the founder and President of Legacy Imperative, and he has a special place in his heart for ministering to Gen Z and Millennials. He soberly points out that 152 million kids in America don’t know Jesus, but grandparents are uniquely positioned to share the good news of Christ with their grandchildren in ways that no one else can! In fact, most millennials say that their favorite people in the world are their grandparents. Grandparents can and should use their positive standing in their precious grandkids’ lives to foster spiritual growth and guide them closer to Christ in an increasingly godless culture.



TAKEAWAYS


There are 166 million people in America under the age of 40 with a majority of them being unbelievers


The whole church, along with the average American family, is steadily losing their Biblical worldview


Grandparents have a special opportunity to live out their faith in the eyes of their grandkids 


Many young people today who identify as socialists are very concerned about the Bible and its relation to modern “science”



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Grandkids Matter: https://grandkidsmatter.org/ 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/ 

Legacy Imperative Book: https://bit.ly/3zIN1u8 

Hot Button Topics Series: https://bit.ly/3t1iZOG  


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BOB PETTERSON

Website: https://legacyimperative.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelegacyimperative 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelegacyimperative/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLegacyImperative/featured 

Podcast: https://anchor.fm/legacyimperative 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americajesus christkidsreligiongen zgrandparentstina griffincounter culture mom showdr bob pettersonlegacy imperative

