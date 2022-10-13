Jailed and bullied multiple times-the Trucker who never left Ottawa tells his inspiring story

In this episode, I speak with Brian Derksen, affectionately known as the Trucker who never left Ottawa. Brian felt strongly that the covid narrative was a lie early on. He believes he was called by the Holy Spirit to resist the slide into tyranny and stood up to bullies multiple times in BC Canada resulting in being forcibly imprisoned multiple times. As a former Commercial Trucker, he was thrilled to be part of the Trucker Convoy in Ottawa and recounts his incredible journey and experiences. He has kept up his mission to educate and resist the agenda and is still in Ottawa today.



