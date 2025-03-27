Putin's speaks at the plenary session of the 6th International Arctic Forum: "The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue"

Russia has NEVER threatened anybody in Arctic - Putin

👇 Check out the highlights of Putin's International Arctic Forum speech (Sputnik)

▪️Russia never threatened anyone in the Arctic but is keeping an eye on the situation

▪️NATO countries regard the Arctic as a staging ground for potential conflicts

▪️Russia will react to Sweden and Finland’s participation in NATO’s activities

▪️Russia will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty

▪️Donald Trump’s idea of annexing Greenland is no extravagant talk but serious plans

▪️The US will continue furthering its interests in the Arctic