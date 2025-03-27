BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia has NEVER threatened anybody in Arctic - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 1 month ago

Putin's speaks at the plenary session of the 6th International Arctic Forum: "The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue"

Russia has NEVER threatened anybody in Arctic - Putin

👇 Check out the highlights of Putin's International Arctic Forum speech (Sputnik)

▪️Russia never threatened anyone in the Arctic but is keeping an eye on the situation

▪️NATO countries regard the Arctic as a staging ground for potential conflicts

▪️Russia will react to Sweden and Finland’s participation in NATO’s activities

▪️Russia will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty

▪️Donald Trump’s idea of annexing Greenland is no extravagant talk but serious plans

▪️The US will continue furthering its interests in the Arctic

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy