Preparing For A New Paradigm. Which Is Just The Old Paradigm. Heat Shielding The Wood Burning Stove. 2/13/22 Food Garden & Grow Rooms.

Also follow me on YouTube, Bitchute, & Odysee at -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s/

https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms