Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A guide to the carnivore diet, with Prof. Bart Kay
channel image
DC Learning to Live
20 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Talking about all things carnivore, science, transitioning, and fitness nutrition including supplements, and more. Including Prof. Bart Kay's top 5 hacks for a healthy life.

Bart is a professor in cardiovascular and respiratory physiology, exercise physiology, nutrition, research methods, and statistics. Bart has published a number of peer reviewed research and review articles, as well as book chapters. External consultancies include the NZ All Blacks, the NRL, and both NZ and Australian Defense Forces....


Bart Kay main channel- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdaSpEg-TC0

Cerule stem-cell products- https://bkaynutrition.cerule.com/


Institute For Health Science Integrity- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDd1e2NGJnNSEWm5HSMwI9w


Telomeres - What YOU Need to Know.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGioF1ADsA8





#carnivorediet #weightloss #carnivore #bloodcancer

Keywords
cancersciencefoodfitnessweight lossheartcarnivore dietblood cancerhealth sciencebart kayprofessor bart kaycarnivore communityhealth and nutritionbody buidling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket