Former Trump Official Liz Cheney & the J6 Committee “BURIED EVIDENCE”
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


Mar 11, 2024


The Federalist has reported that the January 6th Select Committee suppressed evidence that former president Donald Trump requested 10,000 National Guard troops to be stationed at the Capitol during the day’s events. But former Rep. Liz Cheney has denounced the report. So, what’s the truth? Glenn speaks with former Trump intelligence official Kash Patel, who says he was in the Oval Office when Trump authorized the troops. He also accuses former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Capitol Police, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of denying the request, knowing exactly what might happen: “[They] WANTED that political narrative [of] insurrection.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLQp-TAquF8

