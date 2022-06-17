Steve Bannon TROLLS January 6th Committee After Court Appearance

Steve Bannon TROLLS January 6th Committee, Praises Key Latino Win in Texas!

Bannon UNLEASHED Outside DC Courthouse: America First “Uprising” Will “Destroy the Democratic Party” For Good, “Govern for 100 Years”

Steve Bannon came out swinging following an appearance in DC court on Wednesday, claiming that the America First ‘MAGA’ movement will soon reclaim the US by ‘destroying the Democratic party’ once and for all.

According to Bannon, the America-hating Marxist left has spurred an “uprising” of “Hispanics, African Americans, and working-class people that will rival the “political tidal wave” that occurred in the early 1930s, when Democrats beat out Republicans 3 to 1 and picked up 97 seats behind Franklyn Roosevelt.

Come November, the results won’t even be close, Bannon predicted. Republicans are set up for sweeping victories across the country, and he is projecting anywhere from 80 to 100 seats to be picked up come midterms. That is – of course – if the polls aren’t rigged nine ways to Sunday a la’ 2020.

After a three-hour court hearing, where Bannon’s request to get the bogus Jan 6th witch hunt committee’s criminal contempt charges against him dropped was rejected by Judge Carl Nichols, Bannon addressed the media outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse and blasted the current state of the country, which, he said, will result in a massive shift in America’s political power structure for years to come.



