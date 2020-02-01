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Winter Farming Challenges
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63 views • February 01, 2020
The challenges of dealing with pasture-raised beef and chickens during the harsh winter conditions in North Central Wisconsin. The health benefits to the animals outweigh the challenges to the farmer. The methods used for both the cattle and chickens during this period.
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