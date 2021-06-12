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COVID SHOT CONTAINS HIV VIRUS AND 5G CHIP - FAUCI KNEW ALL OF THIS
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413 views • June 12, 2021
Compilation of all the evidence coming out for everyone to plainly see that this is absolute proof of GENOCIDE. Dead birds falling from the sky, human 5G transmitters, the internet of things, I am vaccinated and I won't take off my mask, fake space and much more.
What's it gonna take to STOP THIS?
COVID SHOT CONTAINS STRANDS OF HIV.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
What's it gonna take to STOP THIS?
COVID SHOT CONTAINS STRANDS OF HIV.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
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