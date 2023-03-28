GLENN BECK | Reagan’s Economist Says THIS Is What America Needs to Do to FIX Our Economy

Reagan’s Economist Says THIS Is What America Needs to Do to FIX Our EconomyIf there’s anyone who has ample experience fixing crumbling economies, it’s former Economic Advisor for President Reagan, Arthur Laffer. In fact, interest rates were reaching 21.5 PERCENT when Reagan took office. So, with skyrocketing inflation, a flailing Federal Reserve, and a looming banking crisis, is their hope for our current economic situation as well? YES, Laffer says, especially if our nation can re-focus on the free market. He details what we can do to fix our economy, and he names several politicians who give him hope for the future…

