VIDEO OF THE LATE AARON BUSHNELL WHO PASSED AWAY 🔥 [NO MORE BROTHER WARS]

VfB once mentioned the 3 I's: IMMOBILIZATION, ISOLATION & IMMOLATION - you have just seen this in action
Source: https://x.com/shaykhsulaiman/status/1761982763735892316
Thumbnail: https://x.com/9mmScorpion/status/1761987928576659730
VIDEO OF LATE AARON BUSHNELL WHO PASSED AWAY
Aaron Bushnell, 25, has passed away.
Graphic footage shows the U.S Army soldier set himself on fire as a show of Solidarity with the Palestinian cause in front of the Israeli Embassy.
He shouted: "I will no longer be complicit in genocide."
His last words were "Free Palestine."
May he RIP 🙏🏽
Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 26, 2024
Text from the thumbnail: American service men are enemies of Israel!!! I guess that explains the USS Liberty.
