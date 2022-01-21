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"Heart of Freedom" Music Video for Worldwide Protests Against Medical Tyranny
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102 views • January 21, 2022
Lyrics by: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Music Produced by: Dicky Barrett
Performed by: Grant Ellman, Prezence Music
Video Produced by: Children's Health Defense, Brian Burrowes, Dicky Barrett, Aimee Villella
Footage Courtesy of: Oracle Films, Matt Veligdan, Souls of a Movement
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from childrenshealthdefense Rumble channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://rumble.com/user/childrenshealthdefense
Music Produced by: Dicky Barrett
Performed by: Grant Ellman, Prezence Music
Video Produced by: Children's Health Defense, Brian Burrowes, Dicky Barrett, Aimee Villella
Footage Courtesy of: Oracle Films, Matt Veligdan, Souls of a Movement
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from childrenshealthdefense Rumble channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://rumble.com/user/childrenshealthdefense
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