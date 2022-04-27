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GLOBAL GOVERNMENT PANDEMIC TREATY! - U.N. Plans To PUNISH Countries Who Don't Comply!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the upcoming "Pandemic Treaty" event pushed by the World Health Organization and United Nations to force compliance on global health response utilizing the political and financial realm.
This planned takeover is absolutely enormous and would essentially create a coercive, nefarious global government with power never seen before globally.
There have already been many coups of leaders around the world who are against restricting the body autonomy of its people. Now, this treaty could cement control over all governments globally and stop any non-compliance.
In this video, we break down what this Great Reset move looks like.
This is a war on humanity. Fight now.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyunited nationswhotreatyfaucimandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidgreat resetwam
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