After reports of the mother with eight children in Xuzhou.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is a similar situation in its neighboring village as the mother’s.
A poor family has sleeped on the floor for almost 20 years. They are soooo poor, but no one helps. That’s the real situation In China.