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Kary Mullis PCR Inventor Says Fauci “Not a Scientist”
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153 views • March 21, 2021
Kary Mullis PCR Inventor Says Fauci “Not a Scientist”
“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.
Although he died just before Fauci did it again, much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown
“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests.
Although he died just before Fauci did it again, much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown
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