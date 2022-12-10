Ever wonder how people could be so stupid in allowing billions of our tax dollars to fund elites in Ukraine? Liberals say the truth is relative. Now you know how the US government, propaganda TV news, brainwashed Ukrainians and Americans see things.
Zhenya made this video. If you enjoyed it please support her at:
SBERBANK CARD: 4276300042728629 Sergey K
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.