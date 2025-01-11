Iranian IRGC showing the visit of the IRGC commander, Major Gen. Hossein Salami, to one of the underground missile bases with huge stockpiles of ballistic missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The media resources of the Iranian IRGC have published footage of the visit of the IRGC commander, Major General Hossein Salami, to one of the underground missile bases with huge stockpiles of ballistic missiles.
The missile brigade stationed at the site was reportedly involved in a missile strike on Israel on October 1 last year.