[Forwarded from Majestic 12 Hub]

#VSOF #TheGreatAwakening

VSOF TimeLine Class

Lies and Thievery of 4000 years, the History of the Old-world order Anew.

Part 1

SOURCE (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-(part-1):7?lid=1da06529f975947e53e380977aeb68959788faa2)





Part 2 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-%28part-2%29:2)





Part 3 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-(part-3):1)





Part 4 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-(part-4):c)





Part 5 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-(part-5):b)





Part 6 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-%28part-6%29:8)





Part 7 (https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/VSOF-timeline-class-(part-7):9)





This is an all-day VSOF online class. In this class we give the core knowledge of the Lies and Thievery that has oppressed all of mankind for thousands of years, in a detailed timeline guide, regarding the following subjects: The history of Rome, English and American law, the history of how banking started and what it has turned into, the history of nations and the ideas that enslave them, the history and actions of your true enemy the Khazarian mob and the true American history regarding how the Republic is being destroyed by these lies and Thievery.





This is not a class in modern history of the last 20 years but a critical look at why the events of the last 20 years have happened. This is an 8 hour class split into 7 parts.





You can download all of these files here:

https://mega.nz/folder/bvx2gCZY#ifyvwxpUrZzvazo3vJ_8rw