Couple Breeds To Save Mankind: Pro-Natalist Extremists Plan To Save World As Birth Rate Collapses

Stew Peters Show





June 6, 2023





Overpopulation is a lie pushed by elites that want to depopulate the earth.

Pro-natalist advocate Malcolm Collins is here to talk about the collapse in fertility worldwide and the need to keep having babies.

The country of Hungary has new laws that incentivize families to have more children.

If the U.S. fertility rate continues to collapse at its current rate that means for every 100 Americans today there will be 4.6 great grandchildren.

This trend appears to have little to no effect on conservative households.

This is why progressives are trying to control school systems because their movement relies on converting children from different populations.

Progressives and publications like Time Magazine are telling people their lives will be easier without children.

In 2020 China’s fertility rate fell by 20% and in 2021 it fell 13%.

As progressives continue to buy into woke ideologies that will mean they will have fewer children and the future will belong to conservatives.

Religion and traditional culture is the best tool to incentivize the births of more babies.

Progressives and public schools are not teaching their kids any practical skills that will give them an advantage in the workforce.

Conservatives who are raising children have the ability to out compete the left by providing them with practical skills to succeed in the world without erasing their culture.

One of the only elites who is speaking out against global population decline is Elon Musk.

The moment men were paid to leave their homes and no longer work as a family unit for a living was the beginning of the destruction of the American family.

For more information about Pro-Natalism head over to http://ProNatalism.org

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2siupq-couple-breeds-to-save-mankind-pro-natalist-extremists-plan-to-save-world-as.html