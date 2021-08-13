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Chemtrails & Directed Energy Weapons: Next Generation Warfare
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98 views • August 13, 2021
It is believed that the United States government is waging a new form of warfare against it's enemies, as well as its own citizens, in an effort to drive the population into tightly controlled smart cities. This is supposedly being done to better control EVERY ASPECT of our lives and create a prison society where governments become our gods. Forest fires, weather warfare, earthquakes, volcanoes, and even mind control, can be triggered by chemical spraying and lasers/microwaves being fired upon people, places, and things in order to wreak havock on the world. What was once science fiction long ago is now science fact.
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